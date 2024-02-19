On February 7, 2024, 20-year-old Vincentian national Mr. Cem Senol competed in the 2024 Turkey National Powerlifting Championships in the Junior Men’s division.

We are delighted to offer our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Cem Senol, the pride of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on his outstanding performance.

This historic event witnessed Mr. Senol’s extraordinary success in the junior men’s division, where he not only won the gold medal but also broke Turkey’s bench press record with an astonishing lift of 160.5 kilogrammes!

Mr. Cem Senol won first place in the bench press category with an incredible display of strength, talent, and determination, making an unforgettable impact on the powerlifting world. His victory not only demonstrates his athletic skill, but it also exemplifies the resilience, discipline, and unshakable resolve that have defined his powerlifting career.

Furthermore, we are very proud to recognise Mr. Senol’s success as the competition’s second-place overall finisher, receiving a well-deserved silver medal. This astounding performance demonstrates his versatility and proficiency in a variety of powerlifting categories, as well as his ability to compete on a national level.

Beyond the medals and records, Mr. Cem Senol is a symbol of Vincentian power and perseverance, passionately representing his heritage on the global sporting stage. His dedication to the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to young athletes in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and elsewhere.

Source : MOFA