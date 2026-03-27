Vincy pros clinch victory in inaugural tennis championship

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association (SVGTA) kicked off its 2026 season with a high-stakes, inaugural Team Tennis Championship held from March 21-22. In a weekend defined by narrow margins and strategic leadership, the Vincy Pros emerged as the overall champions after a thrilling final series.

The tournament featured an open, mixed team format with six teams—Coballt, KBAG, Old But Gold, Vincy Pros, Fuzion, and Skorpion—split into two round-robin groups. Each series consisted of three singles and two doubles matches, with scoring determined by 10-point super tiebreakers.

In Group A, Coballt, captained by Taj Ballantyne, secured the top spot by defeating both KBAG (4-1) and Old But Gold (4-1). Meanwhile, Group B was dominated by the Vincy Pros, led by Afi Lucas, who advanced to the final after perfect runs against Fuzion and Skorpion.

The battle for third place saw KBAG defeat Fuzion 4-1. Key performances for KBAG included singles wins by Brandon Benn and Amarlia Lewis, as well as a decisive doubles victory by Gabrielle Benn and Amarlia Lewis.

The final showdown between Vincy Pros and Coballt lived up to expectations, ending in a 3-2 victory for the Vincy Pros. The series was a showcase of resilience, with several matches decided by just a few points.

Afi Lucas and Afe Lucas secured early singles wins for the Vincy Pros. While Coballt’s Taj Ballantyne and Loukhya Premraj fought back in the doubles and later matches, Afi Lucas clinched the title for his team with a 10-3 singles victory over Ballantyne.

Tournament Director and SVGTA President, Dr. Preye Griffith, noted that the event coincided with his first full year in office. He praised the “exceptional” level of play and the leadership displayed by team captains.

“I particularly enjoyed hearing team captains like Afi Lucas and Taj Ballantyne constantly communicating with their teammates, telling them to ‘remember the plan’ during the heat of competition,” Dr. Griffith remarked, adding that such strategic thinking is vital for the sport’s growth in the region.

As the SVGTA looks toward the remainder of 2026, Dr. Griffith described the championship as a “resounding success” and a launchpad for providing more high-level opportunities for local players and coaches.