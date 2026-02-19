Vincy sailor Joshua Weinhardt clinches bronze at Martinique regatta

Young Vincentian athlete Joshua Weinhardt recently achieved a bronze medal at the 34th Semaine Nautique Internationale de Schoelcher, a prestigious Caribbean sailing regatta held in Martinique.

This success highlights his consistent performance in the ILCA 4 class, building upon a series of recent victories in Barbados and other regional championships.

Weinhardt’s progress is credited to the structured training provided by his national sailing association’s high-performance pathway.

The event serves as a critical proving ground for elite youth sailors, offering intense competition that prepares them for upcoming world championships.

Weinhardt’s podium finish reflects the growing strength and international visibility of the Vincentian youth sailing program.