Vincy student in Toronto earns full-tuition scholarship 

For the third consecutive year, an international student from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, living and studying in Toronto, has earned a full-tuition scholarship to pursue post-secondary studies at a Toronto college.

This milestone marks the third successive year that a student of Vincentian heritage has earned the CCAC’s most prestigious academic award:

In 2023 , Lenron Doyle became the first-ever recipient of the CCAC scholarship through Seneca Polytechnic .

In 2024, his brother, Donalan Doyle, followed in his footsteps by also earning the Seneca scholarship.

Now in 2025, Tiffani Sardine continues the legacy at George Brown College.

The CCAC is an umbrella organization comprising the national associations of 13 Caribbean countries represented in the Greater Toronto Area. Each year, it awards bursaries and scholarships to students of Caribbean descent residing and studying in Ontario—including international students—based on academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership potential.

“It’s amazing to see such a consistent stream of talented international students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines achieving recognition and financial support for their education in Canada. Tiffani’s story is especially inspiring, building on the path set by Lenron and Donalan Doyle.”

The scholarships and bursaries offered by the CCAC are a vital resource for Caribbean students, many of whom face financial barriers to post-secondary education. These awards reflect the power of community-based support systems to uplift and empower the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

Tiffani’s win, and the Doyle brothers’ accomplishments, should serve as powerful motivation for other students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines—and the wider Caribbean region—to pursue their dreams, both at home and abroad.