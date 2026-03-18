‘Vincy students locked out of UWI as govt fails to release payments’

According to Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves, the funding for the “education revolution” is currently in a state of crisis due to the new administration’s failure to release necessary payments.

On Wednesday he described the breakdown in the established architecture of support for students in the following ways.

Non-Release of Funds: Gonsalves asserts that there is currently “no release of the money” for tuition scholarships. This lack of funding has led to reports of students being “locked out” of classrooms and exams because their accounts at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and other institutions remain unpaid.

Administrative Inertia: He attributes the situation to a “lack of energy” and inaction within the government. While Ralph notes that “administrative hiccups” occurred in the past, he claims his administration had mechanisms to resolve them quickly—such as direct calls to the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) or the Ministry of Finance—which he believes are no longer functioning.

Fiscal Instability and Cash Flow Issues: Gonsalves suggests the government may be suffering from a severe cash flow problem, noting that the bank overdraft has likely been “maxed out” and the administration has not yet successfully raised funds from local loans. He suspects the government’s revenue for early 2024 is “way below expectations,” leaving them unable to meet these educational obligations.

Impact on the Funding Model: Under the “education revolution” framework, the government is responsible for paying the “economic cost” for centrally funded UWI programs (such as law, medicine, and engineering) as well as providing tuition scholarships to thousands of students. Gonsalves emphasizes that the current failure to release these funds is causing “great anxieties” for students who previously relied on this seamless support.

Gonsalves views the current status of these funds as a reflection of a government in “stasis” that is failing to prioritize the educational gains achieved under his leadership.