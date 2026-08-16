Vincy traders face more banking challenges

Banking Challenges Are Threatening Our Livelihoods

As traders from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, we are becoming increasingly frustrated and concerned about the ongoing difficulties we face when trying to access and convert our drafts and payments from Trinidad and Tobago at the banks here in SVG. What should be a straightforward process has become a frustrating “Mary Go Around”. Traders are being sent from one place to another, making repeated visits and inquiries, trying to get the money that rightfully belongs to us so that we can continue doing business. This is not simply an inconvenience. This is our livelihood.

Many of us purchase agricultural produce from local farmers, transport it to Trinidad and Tobago, sell it, and then depend on those proceeds to return to SVG to pay the farmers who supplied us. We also need those funds to purchase another supply of produce so that we can continue the cycle of trade. When we cannot get our drafts changed or access our funds in a timely manner, the entire agricultural supply chain is affected.

Farmers are waiting to be paid. Traders cannot purchase additional produce. Customers are affected. And the agricultural sector suffers.What makes the situation even more frustrating is hearing that the challenges facing traders are “not the Ministry’s problem.” While we understand that banking operations may not fall directly under the Ministry of Agriculture, the reality is that this issue is directly affecting agriculture and the livelihoods of farmers and traders.

If traders cannot access the proceeds from their agricultural exports, how are we expected to pay farmers?If farmers are not paid, how are they expected to continue producing? And if traders cannot purchase produce, how can we continue exporting Vincentian agricultural products to regional markets?

These issues are interconnected.We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for a workable system. We are asking for the relevant authorities, financial institutions and government agencies to recognize the seriousness of the situation and work together to find a solution.

Agricultural traders play an important role in connecting our local farmers with regional markets. We help create a market for farmers’ produce, move agricultural products across borders, generate income and contribute to economic activity.But we cannot continue operating effectively if our money is tied up in an endless banking process.The frustration is real. The uncertainty is real. The financial pressure is real.Behind every draft is a farmer waiting for payment. Behind every delayed transaction is a trader struggling to keep a business running. Behind every shipment is a supply chain that depends on everyone being paid and being able to reinvest.

Agriculture cannot thrive if the people who keep the agricultural trade moving cannot access their funds. We therefore appeal to the banks, the Ministry of Agriculture, the relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to urgently engage with traders and find a practical solution.

We need answers.

We need accountability.

We need cooperation.

And most importantly, we need action.

Our farmers deserve to be paid. Our traders deserve access to their hard-earned money. And our agricultural sector deserves a system that allows legitimate trade to function efficiently. We are frustrated, but we are speaking out because we want solutions,not confrontation. Let us sit at the table, listen to the concerns of traders and farmers, and fix this problem before it causes even greater damage to the agricultural sector and the livelihoods of the people who depend on it.