Vincy Unity Picnic Canada

The Vincy Unity Picnic is now set for 19 July at Crysler Park Beach in Morrisburg, Ontario. The event is the biggest Vincentian Diaspora gathering in the North American nation of Canada.

Vincentian entertainers Bomani, Fya Empress, Yellows, and Black Ebou will take the stage. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.