Vincymas 2024 Officially Launched with ICC World Cup Trophy Tour

St Vincent’s Carnival Development Corporation will officially launched Vincymas 2024 on Friday May 17th at Unity Square. The launch will be done in collaboration with the ICC World Cup Trophy Tour under the theme ‘Runs and Rhythm.’

To kick start the event, Junior winners from all categories (both primary and secondary schools) will be featured. Following this, the DNA parade will be done where performances from the Boozy Back / Monkey Band, Bois Bois dancers, Traditional J’ouvert, T-shirt Band, Steel Bands and Drumming groups etc. would be showcased. This parade will commence at the Financial Complex, journey along Bay Street and then return to the starting point via Back Street.

The official Launch ceremony will start at 7:00 pm and would include speeches from the Hon. Carlos James – Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and also from the Chairman of the CDC, Mr. Ricardo Adams.

There will also be an entertainment package dubbed ‘Flow First Run’ where 10 artistes will be selected to compete for a grand prize of $5,000.00. Three guest artistes will perform at this event, and they include Fya Empress, L-Pank and Keith Currency. Other elements of Vincymas such as Mas and Pan will also be featured.