The CEO of the Carnival Development Corporation said patrons to St Vincent’s Vincymas will have an extended time this year for the festival, which runs from July 02 to July 09.

“We know traditionally, Carnival will end on Carnival Tuesday, which is July 8. We’re now extending Carnival to July 13. Sunday, July 13. So, you still have a couple of days to have some fun in this beautiful country, St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Small announced on Tuesday, 10 that the Monday Jam will end at midnight, while the Tuesday (Mardi Gras) will end at 10pm.

“Street bars are something that I love, because I remember going to Carnival with my mom and seeing street bars, so it’s something that is very dear to my heart – I would now go back to round the clock,” Small said.

Small said that street bars will now open 24 hours to facilitate more social gatherings between locals and visitors.

On Tuesday Small also announced that there will be a designated gate for senior citizens to enter the venue; ramps will also be in place.