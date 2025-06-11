Today, Wednesday, June 11, the St Vincent Carnival Development Cooperation launches its pilot activation: TOUCHDOWN.

Touchdown, according to CDC, is an authentic VincyMas welcome for arriving visitors.

“We’ll be bringing pure energy and culture to the airport as we greet flights from Caribbean Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Air Canada.

The release further stated, “Get ready for vibes, rhythm, and a true taste of Vincy hospitality — we’re about to make the airport jiggy.”

Vincy Mas runs from July 02 to July 09.