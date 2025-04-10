VincyMas Set for Global Expansion by 2026-2027

GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF VINCY MAS

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James said there was a need for transformation within the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), in order to maximise the full potential of VincyMas as the country’s largest cultural festival.

The Minister was speaking at the (CDC) media briefing on April 8, he noted that the festival has untapped potential in areas like creative industries, digital media, and tourism.

Minister James noted that the Government’s commitment to the development of the festival is reflected in the increase in prize monies in 2024 for Mas bands, Calypsonians, and other creative stakeholders. Minister James added that this is an acknowledgement by the Government of the festival’s economic contribution and the talent it fosters.

Cultural Ambassador and new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CDC Rodney Small, outlined a vision for a reenergized CDC, anchored in technology, stakeholder empowerment and transparency. Small stressed the importance of reinvesting event revenue into the community and elevating the festival experience for locals and international visitors alike.

The CEO said there is a long-term strategy to transform VincyMas into a globally recognized cultural brand by 2026–2027 and as such, VincyMas is poised to grow beyond its borders, becoming not just a celebration, but a platform for national pride, economic growth, and cultural identity.

Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams added that collaboration across the private sector, promoters, and the CDC is essential to delivering a stronger, more unified carnival product. He said the CDC remains committed to both preserving traditional art forms like Steel Pan and Calypso while also embracing innovation and fresh talent.