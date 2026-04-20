VINLEC announces fuel surcharge hike on April bills

VINLEC Announces Increase in Fuel Surcharge Rate for April 2026 Bills

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has advised its customers of an increase in the Fuel Surcharge rate that will be applied to electricity bills for April 2026.

The new rate is set at $0.6650 per kWh, up from $0.5490 in the previous month. This represents an overall increase of $0.116 per kWh. According to VINLEC, this adjustment reflects higher fuel costs on the international market, coupled with reduced electricity generation from renewable energy sources.

The utility company reminded customers that the cost of fuel used to generate electricity is directly based on international market prices, which continue to be affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This conflict has contributed to higher fuel costs worldwide.

VINLEC emphasized that the Fuel Surcharge rate is a pass-through charge used strictly to recover the cost of fuel required for electricity generation, and the company does not profit from this charge.

While VINLEC remains committed to providing customers with a safe and reliable electricity supply, the company is encouraging the public to continue practicing energy conservation methods where possible to help mitigate the impact of the increased fuel costs on their monthly bills.

Customers seeking further information are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department via email at [email protected], by telephone at 456-1701 Ext. 237 or 238.