VINLEC awards scholarships to its 39th cohort of students

VINLEC AWARDS ANNUAL SECONDARY SCHOOL EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIPS

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) celebrated its 39th year of academic success by awarding scholarships to yet another group of students.

Kyle Robinson, Azizah Jack, Tyler Sterling, Kezanni Wilkinson, and Zahndra Roberts, as well as their parents, attended the Scholarship Awardees Orientation Meeting on Friday, August 25, 2023, and were officially welcomed to the scholarship program.

VINLEC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Vaughn Lewis, advised the students to take the scholarship opportunity seriously, to be humble in their triumphs, and to remain true to the essential values instilled in them by their parents. Lewis further mentioned that developing a good work ethic is crucial because it is a virtue that institutions like VINLEC look for when hiring new staff.

“With a positive attitude and a strong work ethic, you can go a long way in life and achieve your goals.” “Many organizations value these characteristics above and beyond individual brilliance,” remarked the CEO.

The General Secretary of the National Workers Movement (NWM), Noel Jackson, urged the students to prioritize their aims and consider their future career possibilities. “The teacher can only impart knowledge, but the character of the children must be led by the parents,” Jackson said, emphasizing the critical role parents have in developing their children’s character.

The VINLEC Education Award Program (secondary level) assists employees’ children financially and socially. The program is currently being used by 24 students.