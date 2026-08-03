Vinlec CEO Addresses Smart Meter Concerns

Vaughn Lewis, the Chief Executive Officer of Vinlec, on Monday, provided a detailed technical explanation regarding the company’s transition to smart meters, addressing mounting public anxiety over skyrocketing electricity bills and safety concerns.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Ernesto Cooke of St Vincent Times , Lewis sought to demystify how the new technology works while acknowledging the “cost of living stress” currently affecting consumers.

How Smart Meters Function

One of the primary points of confusion for customers has been the flashing display on the new devices. Lewis explained that unlike traditional meters that only show units used, the smart meter cycles through six different parameters for residential customers.

“When you see it flashing from one parameter to the next, it doesn’t mean current is being used,” Lewis stated. Instead, the meter provides real-time data on voltage, current, and maximum demand. This data allows Vinlec to monitor power quality and ensure that local transformers have enough capacity to feed specific areas.

The “Doubling Bill” Phenomenon

Addressing reports that some customers have seen their bills double or triple since the installation of smart meters, Lewis noted that while he hasn’t seen reports of bills tripling, he has heard complaints of increases. He attributed much of this to the degradation of older equipment.

According to Lewis, many homes previously used “electromechanical meters”—the ones with a spinning disc—which tend to lose accuracy and slow down after 30 or 40 years. “In some cases… the accuracy of the electrical meter while it was accurate when we sent it out… it is possible that you will see an increase” when moving to a digital system because the old meter was no longer covering all the energy consumed.

Lewis emphasized that digital meters are far less prone to this kind of degradation. To ensure accuracy, Vinlec utilizes a verification process that includes factory certification for every meter and additional “batch testing” or sample testing by Vinlec staff to ensure they meet revenue meter standards.

The Impact of Global Fuel Prices

Lewis clarified that the primary driver behind high costs is not the meter itself, but the unprecedented rise in fuel prices. He revealed that Vinlec’s fuel bill reached approximately $58 or $59 million by the end of June this year—a trajectory that could see the company spend $100 million on fuel annually for the first time.

He explained that the fuel surcharge is calculated according to the Electricity Supply Act and undergoes multiple levels of internal vetting and external audits. “We are under a significant financial stress operationally as well, just like everybody else is under a cost of living stress,” Lewis said, noting that even Vinlec staff members pay full price for their electricity.

Despite the current strain, Lewis expressed “optimism” that fuel surcharges might trend downward in the coming months, based on diesel price peaks seen in April and May.

Safety and Fire Concerns

When questioned about reports of “popping sounds” or fires allegedly linked to the new meters, Lewis stated he would need to check with his product team for specific reports but offered a technical perspective on how such issues might arise.

He explained that the issue often lies not with the meter itself, but with the meter socket or point of connection. “If that point of connection is corroded from the previous meter base, it could cause an issue,” Lewis said, comparing it to plugging an appliance into a faulty wall socket.

Lewis noted that while the meter is separate from the customer’s internal panel, a poor connection during the changeover could theoretically cause technical problems.

Improving Communication

Finally, Lewis addressed concerns regarding Vinlec’s responsiveness to the public and the media. He characterized the need for clear communication as a “personal check” for the organization to ensure they are properly responding to the community’s questions.

“I do recognize that there are some persons who get very upset because they put aside a certain amount to pay the electricity bill and then the electricity bill comes in higher,” Lewis stated. “I understand the reaction to that”.