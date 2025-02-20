VINLEC Clarifies Responsibility After Pole Incident Injures Woman

Vinlec in a release says the pole that fell and injured a 51-year-old woman on Wednesday is not part of their infrastructure.

The release stated;

“We wish to clarify that the pole in question, located at the corner of Grenville and Fligginson Streets, is not part of our infrastructure and was under the care and control of other service providers.”.

Vinlec said despite such, they remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our employees and the public.

“We extend our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the release stated.