VINLEC Investigates Diesel-Water Leak into River

VINLEC Addresses Diesel-Water Leak Into River

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to inform the public that on Friday, 9th May 2025, a mixture of diesel residue and water seeped into the river near our fuel storage facility at Cane Hall during a tank cleaning operation.

This unfortunate incident occurred when personnel, while rinsing a storage tank, encountered a malfunction with a valve that is normally used to channel rainwater runoff. As a result, an amount of residual diesel and cleaning water seeping into the rainwater drainage system, and subsequently flowed into the nearby river.

The cleaning operation was immediately stopped, and corrective actions were taken. This included the replacement of the faulty valve, and inspections on all valves and related infrastructure on site. Additionally, the affected soil was treated with Polysorb — an absorbent material used to neutralise diesel residue.

We are aware of reports of fuel odours in the Arnos Vale area and are actively investigating and monitoring the situation. VINLEC deeply regrets this occurrence and understands the environmental concern it may cause.

We are committed to ensuring the appropriate assessments and remediation efforts are undertaken.The health and safety of the community and our environment remain a top priority, and we will provide further updates as necessary.