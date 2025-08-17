VINLEC offers vague reason for Saturday night’s blackout

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has once again left residents questioning the reliability of the island’s power infrastructure after a widespread system failure plunged thousands into darkness on Saturday night.

The power utility’s cryptic press release did little to calm frustrated customers, offering minimal details about the cause of the extensive power outage that began at approximately 11:30 PM and lasted until just after 4:00 AM Sunday morning.

In a statement that raised more questions than answers, VINLEC simply acknowledged a “system failure” without providing any substantive explanation of what triggered the widespread blackout. The outage affected numerous communities, including Fountain, Calder, Argyle, Mt Pleasant, Belmont, North Union, Biabou, Bridgetown, San Souci, Reeves Level, parts of Arnos Vale, Walvaroo, Roseau, Long Wall, and sections of Kingstown.

This latest incident is part of a troubling pattern of power interruptions that have plagued the island throughout the year, testing the patience of already heat-stressed residents. The timing of the outage was particularly challenging, occurring during an intense heat that made the blackout especially unbearable for many Vincentians. The SVG Met Services recorded 33.7C at 1.51pm yesterday 16th August 2025.

Customers continue to be advised to report any faults or outages through VINLEC’s emergency contact number at 1 (784) 456-1540.