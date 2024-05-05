VINLEC launches environmental health & safety awareness events

The St Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) launched its yearly Environmental Health and Safety Awareness events, centered around the theme “Bridging the Gaps to a Better Safety Culture.”

Throughout the month of May, the company plans to actively involve both its employees and the public in informative and interactive events aimed at promoting good health and safety practices in both work and home environments.

Planned activities will include interactive workshops, wellness sessions, health checks, as well as engaging and educational trivia.