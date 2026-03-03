VINLEC launches new payment kiosk in Pembroke

The electricity provider for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, VINLEC, has recently launched a new automated payment kiosk located at Greaves Marketplace in Pembroke.

This addition marks the utility company’s fifth self-service terminal, specifically designed to improve accessibility and convenience for residents living on the leeward side of the island.

The terminal allows customers to settle their bills using cash or cheques during the supermarket’s operational hours, effectively reducing the need to travel to the capital.

While the machine does not provide change, any overpayment is automatically issued as a credit to the user’s account.

This strategic expansion reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing customer service through innovative technology and high-traffic placement.

Overall, the initiative aims to streamline the payment process and minimize wait times for electricity consumers.