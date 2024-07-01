Power Disruption Due to Transformer Failure

St. Vincent – VINLEC is currently facing a system-wide power disruption due to the failure of a station service transformer at one of our key power plants. This transformer is critical to the plant’s operations, and its failure has resulted in power outages affecting various areas across mainland St. Vincent.

Our teams are working diligently to replace the damaged equipment and restore power as quickly as possible. We fully understand the inconvenience this may cause to our valued customers and sincerely apologize for the disruption.

We are committed to providing regular updates as new information becomes available and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

For further inquiries or updates, please contact VINLEC at 784-456-1701 or via email at [email protected].