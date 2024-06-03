VINLEC Restores Island-Wide Power after Service Interruption

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 6:30 pm, a service interruption affected all VINLEC customers on mainland St. Vincent. Our dedicated teams immediately initiated restoration efforts, and power was successfully restored to the entire island by 10:45 pm.

The disruption was caused by a switchgear issue at one of our main plants. We assure our customers that we have deployed all necessary resources to address the issue and ensure the reliability of our service.

We understand the significant inconvenience caused by the island-wide outage and deeply appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated by our customers during this time. VINLEC remains committed to maintaining a reliable power supply and providing exceptional service to all our valued customers.

To enhance our communication and community engagement, we encourage customers to follow our social media channels for real-time updates and to report any ongoing issues. VINLEC is steadfast in our mission to serve the community with the highest standards of reliability and transparency.