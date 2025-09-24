VINLEC Retires Cumberland 3 Hydro Plant

VINLEC to Decommission Cumberland 3 Hydropower Station

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) will decommission the pipeline serving the Cumberland 3 Hydropower Station and shut down the station’s generators effective 30th September 2025.

Cumberland 3, commissioned in 1986, is one of three stations in the cascade system operated by VINLEC in the Spring Village area. It is the power station visible from the main road. The decision follows engineering assessments and community engagement that considered safety, social and environmental factors, as well as the feasibility of alternative pipeline routes.

“Cumberland 3 has served the country for nearly four decades. However, there are now homes that have been constructed much closer to the wood-stave pipeline that serves Cumberland 3 than when it was originally constructed and this potentially presents a danger to occupants of those homes in the event of a catastrophic pipeline failure, which could be caused by a variety of reasons” Dr. Vaughn Lewis, VINLEC’s Chief Executive Officer said.

In addition to residents’ safety, social and environmental considerations were also raised by community members, who noted that water diversion for power generation significantly reduces river flow in the dry season and affects the use of the river for washing and recreation.

Decommissioning Cumberland 3, which accounts for less than 2% of the VINLEC’s total electricity output, will not affect the reliability of electricity supply. Operations will continue at the two other hydro-stations in the Cumberland system, Cumberland 1 and Cumberland 2, which produce

significantly more energy than Cumberland 3. The hydropower stations at South Rivers and Richmond, both of which generate more energy than Cumberland 3, will also continue to operate.

VINLEC takes this opportunity to urge residents to stay clear of all pipeline infrastructure. For continued safety, refrain from touching, tampering, digging, and constructing homes or any other structures in close proximity to VINLEC pipelines.

The Cumberland 3 compound will also remain open as it is the location from which Operators monitor and run Cumberland 1 & 2, and the Richmond Power Station. It also houses a number of other essential services.

Despite the retirement of Cumberland 3, VINLEC continues to advance several renewable energy projects to ensure continued progress towards sustainability. These include replacing the Lowmans Bay solar farm with a notably larger, modern system that will replace over half of Cumberland 3’s renewable energy output. This project is on schedule for completion in the second half of 2026. There is also an ongoing project to install a 5MWh battery storage system at the Cane Hall Power Station to improve generator efficiency, reduce fuel use, and support more renewables on the grid from both VINLEC and private installations.