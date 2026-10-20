VINLEC’s shocking October fuel surcharge increase

VINLEC Advises of Increase in Fuel Surcharge Rate for October 2026

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to advise customers that the fuel surcharge rate applicable to bills for October 2026 is 86.71 cents per kWh.

This is an increase of 7 cents per kWh compared to the previous month, and an increase of 3.5 cents compared with the previous high of 83.20 cents that was applied to the July bills. Given the high fuel prices, VINLEC’s subsidy of $798,591 is also the highest monthly subsidy applied.

Without this subsidy, the fuel surcharge would have exceeded 92 cents for the month of October. VINLEC’s overall subsidy has exceeded $3.9 million since the introduction of the Government’s cost-of-living initiatives in May 2026.

The benchmark prices for diesel fuel used by most Caribbean territories reached an all-time record high in September 2026 due to global supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions. This is reflected directly in the fuel surcharge rate.

VINLEC continues to invest in projects aimed at expanding renewable energy penetration in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Immediate projects include the recently recommissioned solar farm at the Lowmans Bay Power Station that has nearly tripled the solar PV generated at Lowmans Bay, and the ongoing Battery Energy Storage System project at its Cane Hall facilities, which is due to be completed in early 2027. The battery storage project is being installed to accommodate the expansion of renewable energy systems.

We encourage customers to continue practicing conservation as much as is practically possible. Customers seeking further information about their electricity bills may contact the Customer Services Department via email at [email protected], telephone 456-1701 Ext. 237 or 238 ,or via Facebook – facebook.com/VINLECSVG.