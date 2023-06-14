Vinlec says roughly 6,000 customers will not receive a physical bill in May

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to advise its customers residing in the Lowmans Leeward to Richmond areas that they will not receive a physical bill for the month of May.

Due to technical challenges, the Company is unable to issue physical bills to approximately 6000 customers covering the aforementioned areas.

Please note that customers in the affected regions will receive their subsequent bills as per the regular billing process.

For any inquiries or assistance concerning your electricity account, contact 1(784) 456-1701, Ext 237/238 or send a message via e-mail to [email protected] or via Facebook at facebook.com/VINLECSVG.