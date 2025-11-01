Vinlec says meter reading glitch impacts October bill

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to advise customers residing in the following areas: Belmont, Fairbairne Pasture, Fair Hall; Spring Estate to North Union; Greiggs and Lowmans Windward to Colonarie; and Lowmans Leeward to Wallilabou, that October 2025 bills may be estimated due to a temporary system issue which affected the transfer of some meter reading data.

This is a short-term measure only, and accounts will be adjusted once actual readings become available.

Be assured that if estimated readings differ from the normal usage, any variance will be corrected on the next issued bill.

VINLEC remains committed to accuracy, transparency and providing quality service to all.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and extend gratitude for your patience and understanding at this time.

Customers who have queries are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department via email at [email protected], or telephone, 456-1701 Ext 237 or 238.