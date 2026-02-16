Ad image

Vinlec Smart Meter Project Continues

VINLEC Smart Meter Project teams will be conducting meter replacements from 16th – 20th February 2026 in the following areas:

Choppins, Golden Vale, Fair Hall, Ratho Mill, Prospect, Belvedere, Revierre, Harmony Hall, Brighton, Enhams, McCarthy, Glamorgan, Rivulet.

The official launch of the Smart Meter Project took place at Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown on Monday 11th August, 2025.

 Phase one focused initially on central and northern communities, and the Grenadines and is expected to conclude by the end of 2026.

Phase two will also address the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and that will enable the metres to send real-time usage data directly to VINLEC’s systems. A future phase will build on the phase one infrastructure.

The plan is to roll out approximately 50,000 smart meters.

