VINLEC Urges Caution to Protect Assets on Grenadines Islands

VINLEC URGES SUPPORT FOR PROTECTION OF POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is urging all persons to exercise caution and avoid damaging any of the Company’s assets on the Grenadines islands of Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island, as clean-up efforts continue following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

VINLEC has been actively assessing the damage across all islands and teams will be deployed shortly to clear pathways and properties of fallen poles and power lines. However, actions such as cutting distribution lines, cutting poles, or destroying transformers will significantly delay restoration efforts on these islands.

We understand the challenges faced by our customers during this time and appreciate the support shown throughout the restoration process thus far. Your cooperation and understanding are important, and our teams will be working diligently to restore power to all affected areas as quickly and safely as possible.