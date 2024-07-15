VINLEC Waives June Bills for Southern Grenadines Customers

VINLEC WAIVES JUNE BILL FOR CUSTOMERS IN CANOUAN, MAYREAU AND UNION ISLAND

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to inform its customers in Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island that all bills for the month of June, due in July, will be waived.

This decision comes in response to the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

VINLEC appreciates the patience and understanding shown by customers as we navigate the recovery process.

Regular updates regarding restoration, billing and other pertinent information will be communicated to ensure all customers remain informed.