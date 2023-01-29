VINLEC working to resolve issues at bill payment kiosk in Joshua Center

Vinlec issues statement on disruption of kiosk system at Joshua Center, Arnos Vale

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has been experiencing intermittent communication issues at our bill payment kiosk located at the Joshua Centre, Arnos Vale.

We acknowledge that these issues have resulted in delays in the updating of some customers’ accounts. Based on the timing of the transactions at the Kiosk and release of bills, a customer’s payment may not be reflected on the bill.

However, we wish to assure all customers that all transactions via the Kiosk will be reconciled in their accounts in the shortest possible time, even if there are communication issues.

We are working with our application and service providers to resolve this intermittent issue as quickly as possible.

In addition to obtaining a physical receipt from the bill payment kiosk, customers are encouraged to also opt to receive payment notifications either via SMS or email.

Customers who have queries or experience difficulty using the kiosk are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department via email at [email protected], telephone; 456-1701 Ext.237 or 238

Source : Vinlec