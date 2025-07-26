VIP experience returns to Dominica Creole Music festival

Dominica Confirms Premium VIP Experience for 25th World Creole Music Festival

The Ministry of Tourism, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) confirm that a premium VIP Experience will remain a central feature of the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), set for October 24–26, 2025.

The announcement follows confirmation that Radiance Productions and NexConneX, who co-led the VIP experience in recent years, will not be participating in WCMF25. In a public statement issued on July 23, the companies cited scheduling misalignment with their internal planning as the reason for their withdrawal. All financial matters between the DDA and NexConneX have been amicably settled.

As preparations for this landmark edition advance, the DDA and DFC express gratitude to Radiance Productions and NexConneX for their six years of contributions in enhancing the VIP experience. Their partnership has played a significant role in shaping the festival’s premium service offering.

To support transparency and competitive participation in this year’s planning, the DDA launched a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the 2025 VIP Experience. All interested providers, including Radiance Productions and NexConneX, were informed of the submission guidelines, evaluation criteria and deadlines. While the schedule did not align with all parties, the process reflects the organizers’ ongoing commitment to fair engagement and quality delivery.

Plans for an elevated VIP Experience are well underway. The 2025 offering aims to uphold high service standards while honoring Dominica’s cultural identity and enhancing guest experience. Details on packages and new features will be announced soon.

The 25th anniversary of WCMF represents a moment of reflection, growth, and renewal. Organizers remain focused on delivering a world-class festival that celebrates Dominica’s creative excellence, cultural heritage and international appeal.

For official updates, including ticketing and VIP announcements, visit www.dominicafestivals.com and follow @DominicaFestivals on Facebook and Instagram.