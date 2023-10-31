Virgin Atlantic adds extra flight to St Vincent for winter season

Virgin Atlantic expands its St Vincent route this winter, with a third weekly service operating from January 8th, 2024.

Virgin Atlantic has once again reaffirmed its commitment to Barbados by adding extra capacity into Barbados this winter, taking the total weekly flights in and out of the destination to up to 24 flights per week.

From the 8th January, Barbados will receive double daily flights, for the first time ever from London Heathrow, along with four weekly flights from Manchester. Alongside these flights Virgin Atlantic’s inter-regional offering will bring three flights per week from Grenada, and three flights per week from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This move further supports Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to Barbados as an Eastern Caribbean Hub for customers and cargo, offering more flights per week for important cargo imports and exports.

Barbados will see the flagship Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins; with 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 183 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flights will be operated on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats.

From November, the airline will commence flights to its eighth Caribbean destination from London Heathrow, Turks and Caicos, providing sun seekers more Caribbean choices than ever before. This will also be complemented by an increase in flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, which will operate thrice weekly in the winter season, with seats to St Lucia increasing by 33% since last year, reaffirming the post pandemic demand for premium, sunny getaways.

Hannah Swift, Caribbean Country Manager at Virgin Atlantic commented

“It’s so fantastic that this winter, Barbados will receive up to 24 flights per week from the UK and inter-regionally. Barbados is such an important hub for us throughout the Caribbean, this just further supports our commitment to the destination. We celebrated 25 years of flying to Barbados this year, and this just goes to show, the partnership between Virgin Atlantic and Barbados goes from strength to strength!”

