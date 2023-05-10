Virgin Atlantic adds Barbadian Playlist to its onboard inflight entertainment

Virgin Atlantic is pleased to announce the recent addition of a Barbadian Playlist onboard its Inflight Entertainment system Vera, featuring well-known Barbadian artistes such as The Mighty Grynner, The Merrymen and Lil Rick.

This playlist can be found on Vera, and is currently accessible on all aircraft, across all of the routes throughout the airline’s international network, giving global reach to local Barbadian musicians.

The playlist highlights the diverse musical talents of the island, spanning generations and genres.

The playlist can also be heard on Spotify

Hannah Swift, Country Manager, Caribbean, Virgin Atlantic said :

“It’s incredible to know that when on any of our flights, our passengers have the opportunity to get the party started or relax and unwind to the sounds of Barbadian music. This opportunity to highlight the phenomenal music culture of the island, using our Inflight entertainment system is so exciting. As the whole region ramps up for carnival season, I know our passengers will be encouraged to return to take part in many a fete this summer!”