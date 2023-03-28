Virgin Atlantic enters into codeshare agreement with Korean Air

Virgin Atlantic has announced a new codeshare agreement with Korean Air, offering customers more opportunities to fly seamlessly to South Korea and beyond.

The first phase of the agreement, which launches on 25 March, will allow customers booking through Virgin Atlantic the opportunity to travel directly to Incheon Airport, in South Korea’s capital, Seoul. By June customers will be able to connect onwards from Seoul to a variety of destinations throughout Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

The codeshare with Korean Air is a first step towards Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seoul and is set to enhance the airline’s network in Asia. From May, services to Shanghai, China will resume, alongside an expanded codeshare with IndiGo throughout India and beyond.

Korean Air is one of the founding members of the SkyTeam alliance, of which Virgin Atlantic joined earlier this month. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will be able to take advantage of SkyPriority services at Seoul Incheon, including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented,

“We’re pleased to launch a codeshare with Korean Air, as we know such agreements bring an array of benefits to our customers. As one of Asia’s major carriers, Virgin Atlantic customers can benefit from its extensive route network, that will offer more choice throughout Asia and Australasia.

“Our enrolment into SkyTeam, of which Korean Air is a founding member, enhances customers benefits further. Our Flying Club members can enjoy SkyPriority benefits at both London Heathrow and Seoul Incheon as well as earning and redeeming miles across Korean Air’s network.”

Destinations available for onward connections;

Date Destinations May 2023 Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City June 2023 Hong Kong, Fukuoka, Kansai, Tokyo Haneda, Nagoya, Tokyo Narita, Okinawa