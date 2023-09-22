Virgin Atlantic expands Grenada service with third flight 

Virgin Atlantic Expansion With Third Flight to Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that during the winter season, Virgin Atlantic will enhance its operations at Maurice Bishop International Airport from two to three flights per week.

The carrier now operates an Airbus 330-300 with 264 seats on Tuesdays and Saturdays to Grenada, and will add a third weekly trip on Fridays beginning December 8, 2023, and ending March 29, 2024. All three routes travel from London Heathrow to Barbados, which is a big step toward improving the destination’s accessibility.

Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, stated, “We are delighted to welcome this third frequency to Grenada; it is a clear indication that our tourism product is on an upward trajectory.” Our trusted friends at Virgin Atlantic have recognized this, and this increased capacity will considerably contribute to even higher occupancies for our hotels, as well as a huge boost to our economy.”

“This additional capacity perfectly aligns with the increased demand for events such as the England vs. West Indies T20 cricket match and our 50th anniversary of independence, for which we anticipate a significant increase in arrivals from the diaspora eager to celebrate this auspicious occasion with family and friends on island,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We express our heartfelt gratitude to Virgin for their unwavering support and confidence in Grenada, and we pledge to strengthen this partnership as we move forward.”

Virgin Atlantic has been offering flights between Grenada and Barbados since June 14th. This third service increases seat capacity and convenience between the two islands.

The Grenada Tourism Authority maintains its commitment to working closely and meticulously with our airline partners to increase and facilitate additional connections to the tri-island state.

Source : GTA