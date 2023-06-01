Virgin Atlantic introduces Inter-Island travel to Grenada & St Vincent

VIRGIN ATLANTIC INTRODUCES CARIBBEAN INTER-ISLAND FLYING

Inter-island flights will operate from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent

St Vincent and The Grenadines services to London Heathrow will also increase to three times weekly in the winter season

The airline’s eighth Caribbean destination from Turks and Caicos to London Heathrow will launch in November

Virgin Atlantic has reaffirmed its commitment to the Caribbean by launching inter-island flying, making a wider variety of island destinations even more accessible. The announcement comes as the airline is set to fly from London to more destinations in the region than ever before, as well as offering over 150% more seats in its premium cabins compared to 2019.

From 14 June Virgin Atlantic will be the only UK airline allowing travellers to easily hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent on its own planes, providing a reliable full service option for island hoping. The new inter-island services are set to provide both international and local customers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and each island’s unique personality.

Virgin Atlantic’s inter-island flying will provide the best-in-class experience for domestic Caribbean travel. Operating on the airline’s flagship A330-300, passengers will receive the familiar hospitality Virgin Atlantic is renowned for. With economy seat pitches of 31 inches, customers will enjoy a complimentary light snack, alongside the airline’s extensive in-flight entertainment options. Flights will operate between the islands twice a week, increasing to three times weekly from October, with services available to book from 27 May. Economy fares start from as little as $307 USD.

The move underpins Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to the Caribbean, which remains hugely popular with its leisure travellers. Seat capacity in its Upper Class and Premium cabins has increased by over 150% since 2019, indicating customers are continuing to fly in style to their sunshine breaks. From November, the airline will commence flights to its eighth Caribbean destination from London Heathrow, Turks and Caicos, providing sun seekers more Caribbean choices than ever before. This will also be complemented by an increase in flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will operate thrice weekly in the winter season, with seats to St Lucia increasing by 33% since last year, reaffirming the post pandemic demand for premium, sunny getaways.

Rikke Christensen, VP Network and Alliances at Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“We know that Virgin Atlantic provides the most premium service to the Caribbean and we’re thrilled to be bolstering our offering further. Our new inter-island flying will provide transatlantic customers with increased opportunities to experience the unique

characteristics of each island, as well as providing a reliable regional service for our local passengers, with the best customer experience out there.

“The Caribbean is hugely important part of our leisure programme and is incredibly popular with our Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers. I can’t wait for even more guests to enjoy the stunning beaches, warm climate and welcoming hospitality that the Caribbean is renowned for.”

Hannah Swift, Caribbean Country Manager at Virgin Atlantic commented

“I am incredibly excited to be able to offer our new inter-island services to both holiday makers and locally to our Caribbean customers. It’s so important to be able to provide reliable, frequent services between our Caribbean countries, offering opportunities to connect with friends and family, do business and to enjoy the wide variety of experiences that we have to offer throughout the Caribbean. We can’t wait to begin our services shortly and I’m excited to welcome each and every customer onboard soon.”

Virgin Atlantic’s inter island flying in the Caribbean is available in Economy class only and available to book via virginatlantic.com. Inter-island prices start from $307 USD.

Route Facts

S23

Route Route frequency Flight number Flight timings BGI – SVD x 2 (Wed and Sun VS 197 16:30 / 17:25 SVD – BGI x 2 (Wed and Sun VS 198 20:20 / 21:10 BGI – GND x 2 (Tues and Sat VS 187 16:30 / 17:30 GND – BGI x 2 (Tues and Sat VS 188 20:15 / 21:10 W23

Route Route frequency Flight number Flight timings BGI – SVD X3 (Mon / Wed / VS 197 16:35 / 17:30 Sun) SVD – BGI X3 (Mon / Wed / VS 198 19:20 / 20:15 Sun)

Source : Virgin Atlantic