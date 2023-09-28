Virgin Atlantic to establish regional hub in Barbados

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to make Barbados its regional hub for Caribbean operations.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, made the announcement during the celebration of Virgin Atlantic’s 25th anniversary of flights to Barbados.

Jarvinen stated that Barbados is one of the airline’s top three destinations to be reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Los Angeles and New York. Virgin Atlantic is currently offering up to 15 flights per week from the UK to Barbados in the winter season, with plans to expand its network to include flights to St Vincent and Grenada.

The move aims to provide intra-regional airline connections for tourists and locals traveling between the islands.

Source : Nation News