Virgin flight to Jamaica turns around due to engine failure in mid-Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Following Mid-Atlantic Engine Failure

A Virgin Atlantic flight bound for the Caribbean was forced to make an emergency diversion to Ireland on Saturday night after one of its engines failed high over the North Atlantic Ocean.

Flight VS165, an Airbus A330-900neo, departed London Heathrow at 4:12 PM BST on May 30, 2026, with 246 passengers and 13 crew members on board for a scheduled flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The initial leg of the journey proceeded normally, with the aircraft reaching its cruising altitude of 34,000 feet.

However, nearly three hours into the transatlantic crossing, the flight crew detected a significant technical issue with the aircraft’s right-hand Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine. Facing hours of open water ahead, the pilots initiated emergency procedures, shutting down the malfunctioning engine to prevent further damage and transitioning the widebody jet to single-engine operation.

Due to the reduced performance of operating on a single engine, the pilots descended to a safer cruising altitude of 20,000 feet and turned the aircraft back toward Europe. Air traffic controllers routed the stricken jet to Shannon Airport on the west coast of Ireland, a primary diversion hub for transatlantic emergencies.

A massive emergency response was coordinated on the ground. Shannon Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service deployed crash tenders along the runway, while the National Ambulance Service, local Gardaí, and Clare County fire units rushed to the scene. As a maritime precaution, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted, and an RNLI lifeboat from the Aran Islands was put on standby.

Despite the tense situation, the crew executed a flawless single-engine approach, landing safely on Shannon’s Runway 06 at 9:24 PM IST, approximately five hours after their initial departure. Emergency vehicles closely trailed the aircraft as it slowed on the runway. Visual and thermal imaging inspections confirmed there was no active fire, allowing the plane to be safely escorted to a parking stand. All passengers and crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries.

Virgin Atlantic is currently arranging for a replacement aircraft to transport the stranded passengers to Jamaica. Meanwhile, engineers are inspecting the aircraft (registration G-VTOM) to determine the exact cause of the mid-air engine failure.