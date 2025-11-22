Virgin flights between SVG, Grenada, Barbados now 3 times per week

Virgin Atlantic is deepening its presence in the Caribbean this winter, rolling out new partnerships and expanded regional links that give travelers more ways to move between islands with a single, streamlined journey.

Flights between Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines will increase from twice weekly to three times per week this winter.

All of these routes will be operated by the carrier’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A330-900neo, giving travelers a modern, comfortable way to hop between islands.

“The Caribbean has always been a cornerstone of Virgin Atlantic’s network and we’re delighted to make it easier than ever for our customers to explore this incredible region,” said Juha Jaervinen, Chief Commercial Officer. “By partnering with leading regional airlines, we’re expanding our footprint, improving connectivity and offering the seamless Virgin Atlantic experience customers know and love from London all the way to their final island destination.”

Virgin Atlantic offers direct service from London Heathrow and Manchester to Barbados up to three times a day during the winter season, along with service to Antigua and Montego Bay, with broader access supported by regional partners including InterCaribbean, Caribbean Airlines, Bahamasair and Cayman Airways