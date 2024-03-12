Virginia woman raped, killed alongside husband on yacht: Grenada Police

A Virginia woman was allegedly raped prior to her and her husband’s murder and subsequent displacement from their yacht by three escaped prisoners, according to Grenada authorities.

According to the United Kingdom Daily Mail, while sailing around the Caribbean, Kathleen Brandel and her spouse Ralph Hendry were assassinated after their yacht was hijacked.

Formally charged with their abduction and murder are Rarro Mitchell, Atiba Stanisclaus, and Trevon Robertson, the three individuals who purportedly escaped from prison in Grenada. Additionally, the Granada police verified that Stanisclaus was charged with raping Brandel prior to her passing.

Additionally, each of the three defendants appeared in court for the first time last Thursday in a Grenadaan courtroom. Accused of evading legal custody, burglary, abduction, and housebreaking. The following court date is March 27.

The police have reason to presume that Stanislaus is additionally charged with rape in Grenada for an unrelated incident.

Although the remains of the victims have not been located, available information indicates that the assailants “disposed of the occupants” while travelling approximately 128 kilometres from Grenada to St. Vincent.

According to the Daily Mail, the men allegedly escaped from prison while facing charges of illegally entering and exiting the country via boat without an immigration officer’s consent, entering without a passport, entering at a location other than an official port of entry, and landing as a prohibited immigrant.

It is believed that prior to their journey to St. Vincent, the three individuals murdered the couple after allegedly escaping while being detained at the South Saint George’s Police Station.

The American couple sold their residence and belongings in 2013 and have been residing on their yacht, Simplicity, ever since. While they primarily resided in Florida, they embarked on a journey to Rhode Island in the midst of hurricane season. They embarked on their inaugural voyage to the Caribbean this winter.

Being lifelong mariners, the couple had been wed for twenty-seven years.