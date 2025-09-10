Visionary architect of CDB, Marius St. Rose, Passes

Statement by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre on the Passing of Marius Alexis St. Rose

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has paid tribute to Marius Alexis St. Rose, a distinguished son of our nation and a towering figure in Caribbean development.

Mr. St. Rose was a towering figure in Caribbean development and a visionary architect of the Caribbean Development Bank’s enduring legacy. Joining the Bank in 1975, his sharp intellect and strategic foresight propelled him through its ranks, from economist to Vice President of Operations. Over the course of 25 years, he reshaped the Bank’s operational framework, led its first Strategic Plan, and secured a historic credit rating.

He was a champion of sustainable growth, sound economic policy, and equitable development, dedicating his career to improving life in the region. His reforms to the pension scheme ensured regional financial dignity for generations.

Mr. St. Rose served as the Group Managing Director of the Bank of Saint Lucia following the merger of the National Commercial Bank of Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia Development Bank.

A staunch regionalist, Mr. St. Rose championed institutional strengthening across the OECS and mobilised global resources for Caribbean priorities. His leadership blended discipline with compassion, inspiring innovation and trust. My government honours him not only as a builder of institutions but as a champion of Caribbean unity and excellence. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire those who serve the region.

On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, particularly his wife,Mrs. Kieran St. Rose, and to all who mourn his passing.His legacy will continue to guide and inspire those who serve the region.