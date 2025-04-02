Visitation Resumes at Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre

Visitation Resumes at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre with Strict Precautionary Measures.

St Vincent’s Ministry of Health advises the public that visitation at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre has resumed. This follows a temporary suspension implemented in early March as a precautionary measure against the spread of a gastroenteritis type illness among the staff and patients, suspected to be Norovirus.

To ensure the continued safety of patients, staff, and visitors, strict health protocols will continue to be enforced. These include but are not limited to the following:

Visitors who display signs and symptoms of infectious diseases will not be allowed to enter the facility. Mandatory hand hygiene before and during visits at the facility. Restricted time spent during visitation to minimize exposure risks.

The Ministry urges all visitors to comply with these measures to protect the well-being of staff and the many vulnerable individuals at the facility. Anyone experiencing symptoms of vomiting and or diarrhea, is asked to refrain from visiting the facility until fully recovered.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and update the public accordingly. We also want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their cooperation and continued support in maintaining a safe and healthy environment.