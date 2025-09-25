Voaara Hotels announces Palm Island debut

Following the acclaimed debut of award-winning Voaara Madagascar, Voaara Grenadines becomes the second property in the barefoot luxury brand’s growing collection.

Located in the Caribbean on the secluded and private Palm Island, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Phase One of Voaara Grenadines will see the resort open with 25 bungalows and one state-of-the-art villa, with plans to develop several more private villas in the coming years.

Designed by architect Luis F Mira, it will offer an exclusive sanctuary defined by understated design, exceptional dining spaces, and world-class amenities and experiences. Interiors by Muza Labs have been chosen to work in harmony with the landscape. Envision Wabi-Sabi meets Caribbean soul, with soft neutral palettes and natural materials that reflect the rhythm of island life.

La Plage by Sarrion, the brand’s signature restaurant, will be led by Spanish Executive Chef Aleixandre Sarrion, showcasing local produce and fresh, sustainable seafood. Guests can expect dishes that celebrate Spanish Mediterranean cuisine with Asian influences and Caribbean flavours.

Open-air lounges, infinity pools merging with the ocean, and a destination bar designed for golden-hour sunsets create a setting that is both grounding and world-class.

Palm Island is a private-island jewel, often described as a “mini Mustique”, and recognised for its exclusivity and laid-back glamour. Surrounded by some of the Caribbean’s most pristine waters, Palm Island is a sanctuary where turquoise lagoons, soft white beaches, and lush vegetation set the stage for effortless island living.

Perfectly positioned for island-hopping, Voaara Grenadines will enable guests to explore the wider archipelago – from the Tobago Cays’ coral reefs to the charming harbours of Bequia, Canouan, Mustique, and Union Island. It is the perfect anchorage for any yacht or private escape. A strong emphasis has also been placed on wellness in nature, with treatments and rituals designed for deep relaxation, set in open-air pavilions and natural spaces.