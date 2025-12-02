Volunteer recruitment starts for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

As excitement continues to build ahead of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) (https://apo-opa.co/4p76mwQ), the Organising Committee has opened applications for its volunteer programme, inviting people from Senegal and beyond to contribute to the delivery of the first Olympic sporting event to be held in Africa.

Opening on 1 December 2025, the programme, known as Jambaar26, will recruit more than 6,000 volunteers to support a wide range of operations across the Games. Open to anyone wishing to be part of this global sporting event, the programme offers participants the opportunity to develop new skills, gain experience behind the scenes and help welcome athletes and visitors from around the world. Registration will run exclusively on https://apo-opa.co/44ovkjd until 31 January 2026.

A PROGRAMME OPEN TO ALL

Taking its name from the Wolof word “jambaar” – meaning “hero” and often used in Senegal to recognise exemplary individuals – Jambaar26 highlights the important role that the volunteers will play in supporting the YOG. While the programme is expected to attract significant interest from Senegalese youth, Jambaar26 is open to anyone who wishes to contribute to the success of Dakar 2026 and gain first-hand experience of a major international sporting event.

Volunteers will support day-to-day operations across both competition and non-competition venues, contributing to functional areas such as sports events, ceremonies, transport, accreditation, media services and spectator experience.

To be considered for the programme, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a basic command of French and English. Selected volunteers will be required to participate in the training sessions provided by the Organising Committee and be available for at least 10 days during the Games.

A NATIONAL TOUR TO INSPIRE AND MOBILISE COMMUNITIES

To encourage nationwide engagement, the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC) will organise a National Volunteer Tour from 1 to 7 December 2025, travelling across all 14 regions of Senegal to meet potential volunteers and share information about the programme.

The tour will begin on 1 December in Thiès, before three caravans set out across the country. Stops will include Fatick, Kédougou and Diourbel (2 December); Kaolack and Louga (3 December); Kolda (4 December); Kaffrine and Sédhiou (5 December); Saint-Louis (6 December); and Matam, Tambacounda and Ziguinchor (7 December). A final event will take place in Dakar on 14 December.

Throughout the tour, YOGOC teams will provide details on roles, requirements, benefits and the registration process; meet with local authorities and associations; and showcase the core values of volunteering, such as teamwork, inclusion and solidarity. The initiative aims to foster national enthusiasm for Dakar 2026 and build a diverse, motivated volunteer community representing every region of the country.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together 2,700 of the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17. The Games will be held across three host sites in Senegal: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.