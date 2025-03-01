Vybz Kartel Announces First US Performance in Over 20 Years

Vybz Kartel announces first US show in 20 years, set for New York

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has announced his first performance in the United States for over 20 years, just weeks after receiving his US visa.

The show, headlined Return of Worl Boss, is set for Friday, April 11 at the Barclays Centre in New York as part of Reggae Fest.

Downsound Entertainment (DSE) executive Cordel “Skatta” Burrell made the announcement via Instagram on Friday with a poster of the event featuring photos of Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer.

“#barkleyscenterbrooklyn comes alive Friday April 11th for #reggaefest as #TheWorlBoss @vybzkartel returns to NEW YORK after over 2 decades,” Burrell wrote in the post, which was also shared by Kartel on Instagram.

Return of Worl Boss follows the staging of the DSE-promoted Freedom Street in December.

Freedom Street was Kartel’s first concert following his release from prison on July 31, 2024 when Jamaica’s appeal court ruled against the entertainer being retried for murder after his previous conviction was overturned by the Privy Council.