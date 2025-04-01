Waitress Charged with False Accounting of Over $76,000

Waitress Charged with Two Counts of False Accounting

On March 31, 2025, police arrested and charged Julianna Aberdeen, a 30-year-old waitress of Stubbs/Lodge Village, with two (2) counts of False Accounting, contrary to Section 228 of Chapter 171 of the Criminal Code, Revised Edition of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

According to investigations, Aberdeen, dishonestly and with a view to gain for herself or another, allegedly falsified accounts made or required for accounting purposes, with intent to cause loss to another. The sum involved amounts to $76,244.00 ECC, the property of Grace Kennedy Money Services Ltd.

The offences were committed in Arnos Vale between September 4, 2023, and March 6, 2024. Aberdeen appeared before the Serious Offences Court on March 31, 2025, where she pleaded not guilty. She was granted bail in the sum of $8,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for April 7, 2025.