Walford Gumbs sworn in as Deputy Governor-General of St Kitts

Yesterday, Walford Gumbs was sworn in as the next Deputy Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis.

Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd administered Gumbs’ Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance during a brief ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Gumbs expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of St Kitts and Nevis, as well as those who nominated him for the position.

“I want to thank everyone who was involved in any way in giving me the opportunity to serve our country, our federation, in this new capacity as Governor General’s Deputy.” I am truly honored, and I embrace the duty bestowed upon me with humility. “I am humbled, and I hope that with God’s help, I will be able to live up to the responsibilities for however short a time,” he said.