Walvaroo duo charged after striking man with stones

Duo Charged with Wounding

March 17, 2026- Kingstown: On March 16, 2026, police arrested and jointly charged Ejay Tittle, an 18-year-old labourer and Brenton Tittle, a 17-year-old resident, both of Walvaroo, with the offence of wounding.

According to investigations, the accused men unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 50-year-old carpenter of the same address by striking him with stones to his face and left foot.

The offence was committed at Walvaroo on March 10, 2026. They appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 17, 2026, where Ejay pleaded guilty and Brenton pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were granted bail in the sum of $2, 500.00 ECC with one surety and to have no contact with the complainant. They were ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm.

Ejay must seek permission to leave the state while a stop notice was placed at all ports of entry and exit for Brenton. Both accused were placed on curfew from 7:30pm to 5:30am and the matter was adjourned until April 8, 2026.