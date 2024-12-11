Walvaroo Residents Arrested in Drug, Weapon Smuggling Operation

Walvaroo residents charged with Controlled Drug and Attempting to Introduce Prohibited Article

On December 9, 2024, police arrested and jointly charged two residents of Walvaroo with multiple offenses following investigations.

Brad Richards, a 28-year-old soldier of Walvaroo, and Akeem Phillips, a 21-year-old resident of Walvaroo, were charged with:

Possession of 2.9 grams of cocaine with intent to supply to another.

Attempting to smuggle 2.9 grams of cocaine, classified as a prohibited article, into the Central Police Station.

Additionally, Akeem Phillips was charged with possession of five (5) rounds of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The offenses were committed in Kingstown on December 9, 2024.

Both men appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 10, 2024, to answer the charges. Brad Richards pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $500.00 ECC with one surety. He was ordered to surrender all travel documents, and stop notices were placed at all ports of entry. Richards is expected to reappear before the court on December 13, 2024, for a bail review.

Akeem Phillips pleaded guilty to all charges.