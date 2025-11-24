Warren remanded into custody over Bute’s death

Murder Accused Remanded After Court Appearance

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force provides the following update on the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbing of Gary Bute, 18, of Riley Village.

Romano Warren, an 18-year-old labourer of Ottley Hall who was charged with Murder on November 20, 2025, appeared before the Serious Offences Court today, November 24, 2025. The charge stems from an incident in Kingstown on November 11, 2025.

Warren was declared a Person of Interest on November 19, 2025, which generated strong public cooperation and supported the swift progress of the investigation.

At today’s arraignment, he was remanded into custody. The matter has been adjourned to December 1, 2025.

The RSVGPF commends the teamwork of investigators and the support of community members who continue to assist in bringing offenders before the Court. The Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable.

For information related to ongoing investigations, contact CID at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211 or call 999/911 or any police station. Information will be treated confidentially.