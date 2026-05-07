Water outage for 16 areas tonight due to dry weather

Residents across several communities will experience a temporary suspension of their water supply overnight, according to a notice issued by St. Vincent’s Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA).

The disruption is scheduled to begin tonight, Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 PM and will continue until 5:00 AM tomorrow morning.

Officials attribute the shutoff to the ongoing effects of dry weather conditions on the Dallaway System.

The overnight outage will impact a significant number of neighborhoods. The CWSA has identified the following areas as being affected by the service interruption:

Kingstown Park

Level Gardens

Mckie’s Hill

Upper Sion Hill

Upper Cane Garden

Malla Village

New Roads (specifically the area of Marion House)

Frenches

Town Hill

Lodge Village

Vigie Highway

Fountain

Lower Belair

Cane Hall

Lower Questelles

Clare Valley

Campden Park (Plan)

The CWSA has issued a formal apology to all residents for any inconvenience caused by this temporary loss of service. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to make necessary water storage preparations prior to the 10:00 PM shutoff.